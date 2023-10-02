Garland tells '60 Minutes' he'd resign if Biden ever asked him to take action against Trump

WASHINGTON — Attorney General Merrick Garland said in interview that aired Sunday that he would resign if asked by President Joe Biden to take action against Donald Trump, the frontrunner for the Republican presidential nomination. But he doesn’t think he’ll be put in that position.

The Justice Department is at the center of not only indictments against Trump that include an effort to overturn the 2020 election and wrongly keeping classified documents, but also cases against Biden’s son Hunter, the aftermath of the riot at the U.S. Capitol and investigations into classified documents found in the president’s home and office. Garland has appointed three separate special counsels.

“Well, that’s absolutely not true. Justice Department prosecutors are nonpartisan. They don’t allow partisan considerations to play any role in their determinations,” Garland said. Also see (September 2023): ‘He’s being squeezed’: McCarthy yields to right-flank insistence on Biden impeachment inquiry amid intensifying threat to speakership

Read more:

MarketWatch »

Garland tells '60 Minutes' he'd resign if Biden asked him to take action against TrumpAttorney General Merrick Garland said in interview that aired Sunday that he would resign if asked by President Joe Biden to take action against Republican...

Garland: I'd resign if Biden asked me to take action on Trump'But there is no sense that anything like that will happen,' he says in an interview.

Garland says he’d resign if Biden asked him to take action on TrumpAttorney General Merrick Garland said in an interview that aired Sunday that he would resign if asked by President Joe Biden to take action against Republican presidential frontrunner Donald Trump. But he doesn’t think he’ll be put in that position.

AG Garland: I'd Resign If Biden Asked for Action on TrumpAttorney General Merrick Garland said in an interview that aired Sunday that he would resign if asked by President Joe Biden to take action against Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump. But he doesn't think he'll be put in that position.

Attorney General Merrick Garland discusses the process behind Trump, Hunter Biden prosecutionsAttorney General Merrick Garland told 60 Minutes about the process of the special counsel investigations into former President Donald Trump and Hunter Biden on 60 Minutes.

Attorney General Merrick Garland: The 60 Minutes InterviewScott Pelley asks Attorney General Merrick Garland about the prosecutions of former President Trump and Hunter Biden, and the investigation of President Biden.

WASHINGTON — Attorney General Merrick Garland said in interview that aired Sunday that he would resign if asked by President Joe Biden to take action against Donald Trump, the frontrunner for the Republican presidential nomination. But he doesn’t think he’ll be put in that position.

“I am sure that that will not happen, but I would not do anything in that regard,” he said in an interview on CBS’s “60 Minutes.” “And, if necessary, I would resign. But there is no sense that anything like that will happen.”

The Justice Department is at the center of not only indictments against Trump that include an effort to overturn the 2020 election and wrongly keeping classified documents, but also cases against Biden’s son Hunter, the aftermath of the riot at the U.S. Capitol and investigations into classified documents found in the president’s home and office. Garland has appointed three separate special counsels.

Garland has spoken only sparingly about the cases and reiterated Sunday he would not get into specifics, but he dismissed claims by Trump and his supporters that the cases were timed to ruin his chances to be president in 2024.

“Well, that’s absolutely not true. Justice Department prosecutors are nonpartisan. They don’t allow partisan considerations to play any role in their determinations,” Garland said.

From the archives (September 2023): ‘Our job is not to take orders from the president, from Congress, or from anyone else’: Atty. Gen. Garland rips House Republican scolds

Also see (September 2023): ‘He’s being squeezed’: McCarthy yields to right-flank insistence on Biden impeachment inquiry amid intensifying threat to speakership

Garland said the president has never tried to meddle in the investigations, and he dismissed criticism from Republicans that he was going easy on the president’s son, Hunter, who was recently indicted on a gun charge after a plea deal in his tax case fell apart. Hunter Biden is due in a Delaware court this week.

“We do not have one rule for Republicans and another rule for Democrats. We don’t have one rule for foes and another for friends,” he said. ”We have only one rule; and that one rule is that we follow the facts and the law, and we reach the decisions required by the Constitution, and we protect civil liberties.”

Garland choked up when talking about his concerns over violence, particularly as judges and prosecutors assigned to the Trump cases got death threats.

“People can argue with each other as much as they want and as vociferously as they want. But the one thing they may not do is use violence and threats of violence to alter the outcome,” he said. “American people must protect each other. They must ensure that they treat each other with civility and kindness, listen to opposing views, argue as vociferously as they want, but refrain from violence and threats of violence. That’s the only way this democracy will survive.”Biden puts democracy at center of re-election campaign and labels ‘MAGA movement’ extremist

Conspiracy-theory subject Ray Epps charged with Jan. 6 misdemeanor, after all

House Republicans hold first impeachment hearing for Biden, which White House calls a ‘baseless stunt’

Biden calls on Republicans to ‘keep their word about support for Ukraine’

‘So be it,’ says embattled House speaker McCarthy as Republican rebel Gaetz vows ouster vote