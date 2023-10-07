The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.KENNESAW, Ga.

Gant finished with a career-high 105 yards rushing on 18 carries. His second TD of the game, a 20-yard burst up the middle, gave the Tigers (3-2) a 27-17 lead early in the fourth quarter. Conor Cummins kicked a 46-yard field goal to get Kennesaw State (1-5) within a touchdown but the Owls turned the ball over on downs on their next possession at the Tigers’ 24-yard line with 3:27 remaining. A final possession ended on downs in Owls territory.

Draylen Ellis was 15-of-31 passing for 159 yards including a touchdown to Karate Brenson for the Tigers. James Lowery kicked a pair of field goals, including a 51-yarder. Kennesaw State’s Jonathan Murphy was 12-of-29 passing for 144 yards and an interception, He also had a pair 1-yard TD rushes, the second coming five plays after Gabriel Benyard returned a kickoff 84 yards to the Tigers’ 14. headtopics.com

Read more:

AP »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Miller, Payton combine for 5 TDs, North Dakota State rolls past Missouri State 38-10Cam Miller completed 16 of 20 passes for 256 yards and two touchdowns and added a rushing touchdown to lead North Dakota State to a 38-10 win over Missouri State. Cole Payton, Miller’s backup, passed for a touchdown and ran for one as NDSU won its 12th straight in the series. The Bison amassed 534 yards; 351 in the first half when they led 28-7. Miller had a 23-yard pass to Zach Mathis and a 9-yard run in the first quarter, the two scoring drives combined for 150 yards and a 14-0 lead. The Bears

Kansas State Wildcats vs Oklahoma State Cowboys Line MovementKansas State Wildcats vs Oklahoma State Cowboys

Kansas State vs Oklahoma State Stats & Past Results - NCAAF Game on October 06, 2023Kansas State Wildcats vs Oklahoma State Cowboys

Kansas State Wildcats vs Oklahoma State Cowboys - October 06, 2023Oklahoma State will need to slow down Giddens (293 Yds, 4 TDs in last game) as they welcome Kansas State

Kansas State vs Oklahoma State: TV channel, kickoff time, live stream (10/6/23)Stream movies and TV live online.