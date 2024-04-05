Gang Member Sentenced for Drug Dealing in Montgomery County

Rocky Anthony Gamez , a confirmed gang member , was sentenced in Montgomery County for dealing drugs. Gamez, 45, was handed a guilty verdict on March 21 and was sentenced on April 2 by Judge Patty Maginnis to 40 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. He was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.

During the trial, ADA Megan Martin presented evidence detailing Gamez's arrest by Specialist Rodgers of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 12, 2022. Gamez was arrested for a misdemeanor offense, but while preparing to have his car towed, Rodgers found a firearm along with a significant quantity of illegal drugs, including methamphetamine. The evidence strongly suggested Gamez's intent to distribute the drugs, including fentanyl

