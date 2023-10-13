Ganapath: Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon Brave Ladakh Weather For Action Scene

. Directed by Vikas Bahl, who has produced the film under his banner Good Co along with Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh under Pooja Entertainment.weather conditions and low oxygen levels of Ladakh. The makers covered an extensive part of the film including the crucial scenes in Ladakh, where they shot the major and intense action sequences.

He further added, “But Tiger, Kriti, and Rehman sir really practiced hard on days off and in between action scenes, in spite of the challenging weather conditions and low oxygen levels.”, premiered a few days ago and has been trending ever since across all platforms. The film’s makers also released the second song, Jai Ganesha, sung and composed by Vishal Mishra.

Originally scheduled for release on December 23, 2022, Ganapath was postponed and rescheduled for a theatrical release on October 20, 2023. It will be available in Hindi with dubbed versions in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. headtopics.com

Read more:

comingsoonnet »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Salman Khan’s New Tiger 3 Poster Promises Action-Packed GoodnessCheck out Salman Khan's latest Tiger 3 poster, which delivers promises of action, adventure, and excitement.

Justin Timberlake and Tiger Woods Are Opening a Sports Bar in ScotlandThe duo unveiled plans to open another T-Squared Social in a historic Scottish cinema.

Amy Chua says her hard-boiled detective also is a bit of a ‘tiger mom’The Yale Law School professor talks about how she’s always wanted to write fiction — and years ago felt “scooped” by “The Joy Luck Club.”

Lions vs Tiger-Cats Predictions, Odds, and Picks Week 19: Motivated Ticats Hold Value in VancouverCFL odds, picks, and predictions for BC Lions vs Hamilton Tiger-Cats. CFL betting best bet and game analysis.

Meteorologist Cecily Tynan meets tiger, puma cubs at Philadelphia ZooAction News Meteorologist Cecily Tynan was at the Philadelphia Zoo on Wednesday, and the theme for this week's Zoo Adventures is 'big cats'!

Auburn vs. LSU football trivia: This quiz is Tiger bait (but which kind?)Get Auburn Tigers NCAA Football News, schedule, recruiting information. View pictures, videos, stats and more at al.com.