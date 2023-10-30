Gaming Tokens Surge as Gala, Axie Infinity Lead Crypto Top Gainers & Meme Kombat Also Rises

Cryptocurrency gaming tokens like Gala (GALA) and Axie Infinity (AXS) led the market this weekend as investors bet on a resurgence of blockchain-based games.

Meanwhile, the newly launched presale token Meme Kombat (MK) aims to take advantage of the hype around crypto gaming with its own battle arena featuring well-known meme mascots.It’s been a great few days for GALA holders, with the token’s price rising 23% over the weekend.Interestingly, there’s no clear catalyst for GALA’s sharp rise; however, positive market sentiment is fueling speculation about anticipated ecosystem developments.

This indicates that there’s likely a large volume of sell orders in the area, suggesting the token may face challenges breaking through this level in the near term.New GameFi Token Meme Kombat Raises Over $870k as Investor Hype Builds headtopics.com

Artificial intelligence (AI) technology powers these unpredictable battles, generating unique matchups and experiences. With the crypto gaming sector continuing to heat up, Meme Kombat is positioning itself as a potential breakout star in the space.Disclaimer: The above article is sponsored content; it’s written by a third party. CryptoPotato doesn’t endorse or assume responsibility for the content, advertising, products, quality, accuracy, or other materials on this page. Nothing in it should be construed as financial advice.

Spot crypto trading volumes surge to levels not seen since MarchWe can thank speculation around the launch of a spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund for an increase in market fluctuations and increased volatility. Read more ⮕

Massive 6.2 Trillion Pepe Transfer From Binance, How PEPE Price ReactedWeek saw massive shift of Pepe tokens Read more ⮕

Nevada gaming board seek policy against trespassing gamblers allowed to collect jackpot winningsThe Nevada Gaming Control Board is trying to decide whether customers kicked out of a casino should be allowed to collect winnings if they sneak back in and win money. The Las Vegas Review-Journal said board members voted Oct. Read more ⮕

Nevada gaming board seek policy against trespassing gamblers allowed to collect jackpot winningsThe Nevada Gaming Control Board is trying to decide whether customers kicked out of a casino should be allowed to collect winnings if they sneak back in and win Read more ⮕

Save $500 on this Alienware gaming PC with an RTX 4090, 32GB of RAMThe Alienware Aurora R15 gaming desktop with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card and 32GB of RAM is currently available from Dell with an $500 discount. Read more ⮕

Resident Evil Village on the iPhone could be a preview of Apple’s gaming futureResident Evil Village plays really well on an iPhone, but the game’s graphics aren’t the most interesting thing going on with it — I’m much more excited for what it might be teasing for Apple and Mac gaming in the future. Read more ⮕