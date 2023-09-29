GameStop Corp. Cl A stock underperforms Friday when compared to competitors

Shares of GameStop Corp. Cl A shed 2.26% to $16.46 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500... This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. GameStop Corp. Cl A closed $18.53 short of its 52-week high ($34.99), which the company reached on October 31st.

The stock underperformed when compared to some of its competitors Friday, as Apple Inc. AAPL, +0.30% rose 0.30% to $171.21, AT&T Inc. T, +0.07% rose 0.07% to $15.02, and Best Buy Co. Inc. BBY, +0.83% rose 0.83% to $69.47.

Trading volume (3.4 M) eclipsed its 50-day average volume of 3.0 M.

