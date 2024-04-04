Gamesir X2s: A Cool and Uniform Mobile Controller

Mobile gaming is on the rise. Setting aside the fact that game-streaming is finally becoming a viable way to game on the go, we're also starting to get better games on mobile devices. As such, you might be looking for a decent mobile controller to play those great new games on -- and Gamesir has been building some of the best for some time.

The latest of Gamesir's controllers is the new Gamesir X2s, which not only looks super cool, but also looks a little more uniform than options like the Backbone One. Additionally, the controller boasts claimed non-drift hall effect joysticks and a premium build. How does it perform in the real world? Gamesir X2s design The overall design of the Gamesir X2s is pretty cool. It's a very retro-looking controller that's kind of reminiscent of the SNES combined with the Nintendo 2DS. It has a gray and purple color scheme

Gamesir X2s Mobile Controller Gaming Retro Design Premium Build

