Gamers Help Advance Medical Science in Borderlands 3

4.5 million gamers around the world have advanced medical science by helping to reconstruct microbial evolutionary histories using a minigame included inside the critically and commercially successful video game, Borderlands 3 . Their playing has led to a significantly refined estimate of the relationships of microbes in the human gut .

"Gearbox's developers were eager to engage millions of Borderlands players globally with our creation of an appealing in-game experience to demonstrate how clever minds playing Borderlands are capable of producing tangible, useful, and valuable scientific data at a level not approachable with non-interactive technology and mediums," said Randy Pitchford, founder and CEO of Gearbox Entertainment Company.

"We expect to be able to use this information to relate specific kinds of microbes to what we eat, to how we age, and to the many diseases ranging from inflammatory bowel disease to Alzheimer's that we now know microbes to be involved in," adds Knight, who also directs the Center for Microbiome Innovation at the UC San Diego.

