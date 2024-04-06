'Game of Thrones' Star Joseph Gatt Sues Los Angeles District Attorney for $40 Million Over Dismissed Charges

'Game of Thrones' star Joseph Gatt is suing Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón , the City of Los Angeles, L.A. County and others for $40 million after being arrested and charged with having 'online sexually explicit communication with a minor across state lines.' The 52-year-old actor was arrested in April 2022 and released the same day after posting a $5,000 bail. Gatt vehemently denied the allegations at the time, and the charges were dismissed in February.

On Thursday, Gatt filed a lawsuit in federal court claiming that a 'thoroughly botched criminal investigation' based on 'the uncorroborated word of a then-16-year-old, admittedly obsessed fan of Gatt' caused the 'intentional destruction' of his career and reputation after he was 'publicly branded as a serial pedophile,' according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital. The lawsuit named Gascón, L.A. County, L.A

