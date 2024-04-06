Game of Thrones Prequel Casts Ser Duncan and Egg

The series' primary duo of characters, Ser Duncan the Tall and his squire Egg , have been officially cast. Peter Claffey will play Ser Duncan , while Dexter Sol Ansell will play Egg . The series is based on Martin's Dunk and Egg novella, set a hundred years before the events of Game of Thrones.

Game Of Thrones Prequel Cast Ser Duncan Egg Peter Claffey Dexter Sol Ansell Dunk And Egg Novella

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



comingsoonnet / 🏆 578. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Hedge Knight Cast: Game of Thrones Prequel Finds Its Dunk & EggThe Hedge Knight cast for the upcoming Game of Thrones spin-off has grown, as actors have been cast for the story's two main characters.

Source: comingsoonnet - 🏆 578. / 51 Read more »

Game of Thrones' Next Prequel Has Cast Main Characters Dunk and EggHBO's A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight, based on George R.R. Martin's Westeros-set novellas, will star Peter Claffey and Dexter Sol Ansell.

Source: Gizmodo - 🏆 556. / 51 Read more »

‘Hedge Knight’ — HBO’s Next ‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel Casts Dunk & EggRyan O&039;Rourke is a dedicated film and television writer with a passion for horror, sitcoms, and animation of all kinds.

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Swedish all-eggs restaurant hatching first U.S. location in DenverEgg-based pizza, sandwiches, egg bites and Benedicts are on the menu.

Source: denverpost - 🏆 13. / 72 Read more »

47 Egg White Recipes: Desserts, Cocktails, & More Delicious Uses for Egg WhitesLooking for egg white recipes? Desserts, breads, drinks, and more can be made with your leftover egg whites. Discover exactly what to do with egg whites!

Source: epicurious - 🏆 114. / 63 Read more »

Best egg cooker: Dash Egg Cooker ReviewLyn Mettler is an Indianapolis-based travel and lifestyle writer, who shows others how to travel free or for less on her GotoTravelGal.com blog.

Source: TODAYshow - 🏆 389. / 55 Read more »