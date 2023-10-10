Galxe replacing 110% of funds users lost in recent front-end hack, over $400K

The platform was the victim of a phishing scam that routed users to a website that drained their wallets after they approved a transaction.Galxe is making users whole by 110% if they lost funds in a recent hack, the firm announced on Oct. 10. “We want to express our deepest gratitude to those who are standing by us during this difficult time,” the company said.

Users’ funds will be automatically returned on Oct. 16 to the wallet addresses they were taken from unless they request other handling. The affected users will be paid in Tether (The first October partnership campaign on Galxe is landing at 12 PM (UTC) on October 5th!In a preliminary estimate dated Oct.

“The incident was mainly caused by Dynadot resetting our account information and granting permission to an impersonator who provided fake documentation claiming to be an authorized member of Galxe.” The Galxe protocol is a permissionless self-sovereign identity infrastructure. Its native GAL token fell from $1.20 to $1.15 on Friday, Oct. 6. It reached $1.21 over the weekend with high trading volume through Saturday morning. It had settled at $1. headtopics.com

Read more:

Cointelegraph »

Avalanche Price Falls Following Hack, But New P2E Token Meme Kombat Raises $400kCrypto Blog

Early Tesla Cybertruck Fetches $400K At Auction: ReportThis is theoretically the first-ever Cybertruck to be sold, considering the electric truck is still yet to be delivered to the estimated two million reservation holders.

Early Tesla Cybertruck Fetches $400K At Auction: ReportThis is theoretically the first-ever Cybertruck to be sold, considering the electric truck is still yet to be delivered to the estimated two million reservation holders.

Gate Web3 Startup Announces MIGU MEELIER AirdropGate Web3 Startup Announces MIGU MEELIER Airdrop

Local Web3 community launches ‘Crypto Aid Israel’ to help displaced citizensCrypto Aid Israel is an emergency charity initiative formed by local leaders from the Israeli Web3 space.

Dive into Web3 Contracts with Hardhat and Node.js Vol.2The article provides a step-by-step guide to creating a blockchain-based contest using smart contracts.