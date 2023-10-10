Galxe replacing 110% of funds users lost in recent front-end hack, over $400K

The platform was the victim of a phishing scam that routed users to a website that drained their wallets after they approved a transaction.Galxe is making users whole by 110% if they lost funds in a recent hack, the firm announced on Oct. 10. “We want to express our deepest gratitude to those who are standing by us during this difficult time,” the company said.
Users’ funds will be automatically returned on Oct. 16 to the wallet addresses they were taken from unless they request other handling. The affected users will be paid in Tether (The first October partnership campaign on Galxe is landing at 12 PM (UTC) on October 5th!In a preliminary estimate dated Oct.
"The incident was mainly caused by Dynadot resetting our account information and granting permission to an impersonator who provided fake documentation claiming to be an authorized member of Galxe." The Galxe protocol is a permissionless self-sovereign identity infrastructure. Its native GAL token fell from $1.20 to $1.15 on Friday, Oct. 6. It reached $1.21 over the weekend with high trading volume through Saturday morning. It had settled at $1.