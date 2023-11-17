HEAD TOPICS

Galpão Gaucho Brazilian Steakhouse Opens Seventh U.S. Location in San Diego

sdut1 min.

Galpão Gaucho Brazilian Steakhouse recently opened its seventh U.S. location in San Diego, offering a Brazilian cowboy menu known as rodizio. The restaurant serves 17 different kinds of beef, seafood, pork, chicken, lamb, and more, all served tableside from skewers. The signature dish is the Picanha, a tender cut of beef sirloin. The restaurant also features a self-serve salad bar, side dishes, and cheese bread. Desserts, cocktails, wine, and beer are available a la carte. Prices range from $48 for weekday lunch to $72 for dinner and weekend service.

Galpão Gaucho Brazilian Steakhouse opened its seventh U.S. location in San Diego in late October. The 400-seat restaurant took over the former Seasons 52 restaurant space in the Headquarters at Seaport Village shopping center in downtown's Marina District. The restaurant specializes in serving the Brazilian cowboy menu known as rodizio.

The all-you-can-eat menu offers diners choices of 17 different kinds of beef, seafood, pork, chicken, lamb and more that's served tableside from long sword-like skewers. The restaurant's signature dish is the Picanha, a tender cut of beef sirloin. In addition to meats and seafood, there's a self-serve salad bar, side dishes and cheese bread. Desserts and cocktails, wine and beer are a la carte. The meal is priced at $48 for weekday lunch and $72 for dinner and weekend service. Galpão Gaucho has four locations in Northern California and one each in Las Vegas and South Carolin

