Galpão Gaucho Brazilian Steakhouse Opens Seventh U.S. Location in San Diego

Galpão Gaucho Brazilian Steakhouse opened its seventh U.S. location in San Diego in late October. The 400-seat restaurant took over the former Seasons 52 restaurant space in the Headquarters at Seaport Village shopping center in downtown's Marina District. The restaurant specializes in serving the Brazilian cowboy menu known as rodizio.

The all-you-can-eat menu offers diners choices of 17 different kinds of beef, seafood, pork, chicken, lamb and more that's served tableside from long sword-like skewers. The restaurant's signature dish is the Picanha, a tender cut of beef sirloin. In addition to meats and seafood, there's a self-serve salad bar, side dishes and cheese bread. Desserts and cocktails, wine and beer are a la carte. The meal is priced at $48 for weekday lunch and $72 for dinner and weekend service. Galpão Gaucho has four locations in Northern California and one each in Las Vegas and South Carolin

