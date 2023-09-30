Galaxy can't hold on to second-half lead in draw with Portland

Felipe Mora scored the only goal of the second half to rally the Portland Timbers to a 3-3 draw with the Galaxy on Saturday night. The Timbers regained the lead on an own-goal by Zavaleta in the 38th minute.

But Costa used an assist from Raheem Edwards in the 43rd minute to net his first goal of the season and Zavaleta scored again — in the first minute of stoppage time — to give the Galaxy a 3-2 lead at halftime.

David Bingham finished with two saves for the Timbers.stopped two shots for the Galaxy. Portland has collected a league-high 17 points since Miles Joseph took over as interim manager in late August.The Galaxy improved to 3-0-3 in their last six meetings with the Timbers in all competitions. It is the longest unbeaten run for either team in the series.

