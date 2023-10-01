Gaetz says he will seek to oust McCarthy as speaker this week. 'Bring it on,' McCarthy says

A plane departed Andrews Air Force Base carrying the body of Sen. Dianne Feinstein to San Francisco. Rep. Nancy Pelosi made the journey with her friend.

“The only way Kevin McCarthy is speaker of the House at the end of this coming week is if Democrats bail him out,” Gaetz said. Countering that, Rep. Mike Lawler (R-N.Y.) spoke of Gaetz’s “diatribe of delusional thinking.” Lawler told ABC’s “This Week” that Gaetz was acting for “personal, political reasons.”

The rules of the House allow for any single lawmaker — Democrat or Republican — to make a “motion to vacate the chair,” essentially an attempt to oust the speaker from that leadership post through a privileged resolution.

In January, McCarthy, hoping to appease some on the hard right as he fought to gain their vote for speaker, agreed to give as few as five Republican members the ability to initiate a vote to remove him. But when that was not good enough for his critics, he agreed to reduce that threshold to one — the system that historically has been the norm.Proponents of allowing a lone lawmaker to file the motion said it promotes accountability, noting its long history in the House. The last use of the, when then-Rep. Mark Meadows of North Carolina, a Republican who later became former President Trump’s White House chief of staff, introduced a resolution to declare the speaker’s office vacant. Two months later, House Speaker John Boehner (R-Ohio) said he would be stepping down.