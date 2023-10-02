Gaetz says he will move this week to oust McCarthy as US House speaker

Britain has shelved the Manchester leg of the HS2 high-speed rail project, ITV News reported on Monday without citing sources, meaning the northern English city will not gain a new connection to London.

Britain has shelved the Manchester leg of the HS2 high-speed rail project, ITV News reported on Monday without citing sources, meaning the northern English city will not gain a new connection to London.

Read more:

Reuters »

House GOP members seek to expel Gaetz amid renewed threat to vacate House Speaker McCarthyHouse Republican members are seeking to expel Rep. Matt Gaetz, who is moving to call for a vote of no confidence in House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

US congressman to attempt to remove House speaker from his postRepublican Representative Gaetz announced that he will file a motion to vacate House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Everything to know about the McCarthy and Gaetz showdown heading to House floor this weekTensions between House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) have never been higher, setting the two up for a showdown this week following the speaker's deal with House Democrats to avoid a government shutdown.

McCarthy Shrugs Off Gaetz’s Threat To Oust Him As House Speaker: ‘Bring It On’Rep. Matt Gaetz plans to push for Kevin McCarthy's ouster as House Speaker this week—leading McCarthy to tell him to 'bring it on.'

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says 'I'll survive' after Rep. Matt Gaetz threatens ousterHouse Speaker Kevin McCarthy tells 'Face the Nation' that he'll 'survive' after Rep. Matt Gatez threatens to oust him as leader for the deal to avert a government shutdown. McCarthy also said he 'firmly supports the border first' in negotiating a longer-term government funding deal.

Rep. Matt Gaetz announces plan to formally try and out Kevin McCarthy as House SpeakerRep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., announced Sunday he plans to formally file a 'motion to vacate' later this week, possibly putting a final countdown on Kevin McCarthy.