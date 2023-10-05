Gaetz blasts Biden impeachment as part of 'forever war' Republicans can't win

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) reportedly criticized the House's impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden as not something he believed was"legitimate."

Gaetz said he believes the effort is like a"forever war" and will"end in a bloody draw" at a fundraiser on Zoom last week, according to NBC News. The fundraiser with Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-MT) moderated by podcaster Steve Bannon was held days before Gaetz led an effort to oust Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) from the speakership.

"They're trying to engage in a, like, 'forever war' of impeachment. And like many of our forever wars, it will drag on forever and end in a bloody draw," he continued. The Florida Republican led the eight Republicans and full Democratic House caucus in voting to fire McCarthy on Tuesday in a historic 216-210 vote. Gaetz claimed the reason for the motion to vacate was that McCarthy allegedly made a secret deal on Ukraine funding, but McCarthy said he believed it was personal. headtopics.com

Rosendale also slammed the impeachment effort and compared it to federal charges against Hunter Biden. The Montana Republican has been widely criticized this week for saying he prayed that the GOP would win only a narrow advantage in the House rather than a large majority during the 2022 midterm elections.Rosendale and Gaetz are reportedly seeking higher office in the coming years.

After McCarthy's ouster, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA) and Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) announced runs for speaker, with other Republicans in the conference considering taking up the speaker's gavel. A candidate forum is scheduled to be held on Oct. 10 for the House GOP, with a House floor vote on the new speaker planned for Oct. 11. headtopics.com

Read more:

dcexaminer »

House speakership could be won by Republican not being discussed: Byron YorkJack Birle is a breaking news reporter for the Washington Examiner. A 2022 graduate of Villanova University with majors in communication and political science, he has previous journalism experience with the Center Square and as a fellow with the National Journalism Center. He was born in Pennsylvania and grew up in Southern California. Jack is a big fan of L.A. Rams football and Villanova basketball. He is also a believer in the Oxford comma. Follow him on X: j_birle

Pro-Christie groups urge New Hampshire Democrats to back him in GOP primaryJack Birle is a breaking news reporter for the Washington Examiner. A 2022 graduate of Villanova University with majors in communication and political science, he has previous journalism experience with the Center Square and as a fellow with the National Journalism Center. He was born in Pennsylvania and grew up in Southern California. Jack is a big fan of L.A. Rams football and Villanova basketball. He is also a believer in the Oxford comma. Follow him on X: j_birle

Rick Scott uses spending fight to strike out at McConnellJack Birle is a breaking news reporter for the Washington Examiner. A 2022 graduate of Villanova University with majors in communication and political science, he has previous journalism experience with the Center Square and as a fellow with the National Journalism Center. He was born in Pennsylvania and grew up in Southern California. Jack is a big fan of L.A. Rams football and Villanova basketball. He is also a believer in the Oxford comma. Follow him on X: j_birle

Judge orders Trump may not move assets without notifying court monitorJack Birle is a breaking news reporter for the Washington Examiner. A 2022 graduate of Villanova University with majors in communication and political science, he has previous journalism experience with the Center Square and as a fellow with the National Journalism Center. He was born in Pennsylvania and grew up in Southern California. Jack is a big fan of L.A. Rams football and Villanova basketball. He is also a believer in the Oxford comma. Follow him on X: j_birle

Trump demands apology after Biden moves forward with border wall construction in TexasJack Birle is a breaking news reporter for the Washington Examiner. A 2022 graduate of Villanova University with majors in communication and political science, he has previous journalism experience with the Center Square and as a fellow with the National Journalism Center. He was born in Pennsylvania and grew up in Southern California. Jack is a big fan of L.A. Rams football and Villanova basketball. He is also a believer in the Oxford comma. Follow him on X: j_birle

Manchin defends McCarthy after 'personal' ouster: 'I'd have been voting for Kevin McCarthy'Jack Birle is a breaking news reporter for the Washington Examiner. A 2022 graduate of Villanova University with majors in communication and political science, he has previous journalism experience with the Center Square and as a fellow with the National Journalism Center. He was born in Pennsylvania and grew up in Southern California. Jack is a big fan of L.A. Rams football and Villanova basketball. He is also a believer in the Oxford comma. Follow him on X: j_birle