Gabriel has hand in 5 TDs to help No. 14 Oklahoma rout Iowa State 50-20, with Texas up next

Dillon Gabriel passed for 366 yards and three touchdowns and ran for two scores, and No. 14 Oklahoma rolled past Iowa State 50-20 on Saturday night to set up a battle of unbeatens at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas next weekend. Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) escapes a tackle by Iowa State defensive back Darien Porter (10) for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Norman, Okla.
