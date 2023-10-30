GA shooting near Atlanta college campus leaves 4 injured, including 2 students

Four people, two of them students, were shot Sunday near Georgia State University's Atlanta campus. Authorities said three of the victims were in stable condition and one was in critical condition. Police said the shooting stemmed from a dispute between two groups. They did not reveal whether they had arrested anyone or identified any suspects.

GEORGIA TECH STUDENT SHOT DEAD BY POLICE ON CAMPUS MOTIVE UNKNOWN IN MURDER OF GEORGIA FOOTBALL STAR SHOT AT MALL; TEEN SUSPECTS EXTRADITED FROM SOUTH CAROLINA The shooting happened around 5 a.m. near a RaceTrac gas station. It's the same gas station where another Georgia State student died in a December 2022 shooting. A different man was also shot there in April, WXIA-TV reported.

