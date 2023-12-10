G.W. Long Athlete Ally Whitehead Signs to Play Softball at Enterprise State Community College

G.W. Long senior Ally Whitehead has signed to play softball at Enterprise State Community College. Whitehead, who excels in volleyball, basketball, and softball, has been playing softball since she was a child and credits her dad for her love of the sport.
Enterprise High School Graduate Among Soldiers Killed in Helicopter CrashOne of the soldiers killed in a helicopter crash was a graduate of Enterprise High School. Chief Warrant Officer 3 Stephen R. Dwyer had a successful military career and was passionate about flying.
Rehobeth Senior Helen Williamson Signs with Enterprise State Community CollegeHelen Williamson, a senior at Rehobeth High School, has fulfilled her dream of playing volleyball for coach Vanessa Howell at Enterprise State Community College.
