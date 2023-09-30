FX weekly — DXY and 14 currency pair levels and targets

The EUR/USD V DXY relationship crossed in 2003 at 101.00's. EUR/USD by July 2008 traded to 1.6000's and DXY achieved lows at 73.00's and 71.00's. DXY European ester trades 4 points per day and 702 transactions by 33 banks at the 25th and 75th percentiles. Ester will trade monday from 3.93 to 3.89. fed funds trades 14 points per day at the 25th and 99th percentile.

Japanese call rates trades roughly 22 points per week at 4.4 points per day to match european ester. The full ranges assumes a full trade day. many days, interest rates move by 1 and barely 2 points. Monday are good examples.

DXY trades overbought and oversold EUR/USD. On the upside, EUR/USD is matched by DXY at 107.18 V EUR/USD 1.0745. DXY 108.26 V EUR/USD 1.0868. DXY 109.03 Vs EUR/USD 1.0909. Both DXY and EUR/USD are matched on the downside from 1.0500's to 1.0200's.

The EUR/USD strategy is long to target 1.1010 by breaks at 1.0745, 1.0844 and 1.0920. EUR/USD first minimum target for the week is 1.0683 and places DXY right at 105.06. was caught in the DXY Vs EUR/USD crossfire over last weeks by following DXY higher. USD/JPY remains massive overbought from averages at 106.00's to 143.00's. Lower averages from 106.00's to 130.00 's trades at near extremes. headtopics.com

Read more:

FXStreetNews »

EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Optimism not enough to take the US Dollar downThe EUR/USD plummeted to 1.0487 on Wednesday, its lowest since early March, as investors continued to seek refugee in the US Dollar. Financial markets

Euro Q4 Fundamental Forecast: EUR/USD in Peril on Growing Economic RisksThis article is dedicated to examining euro’s fundamental outlook. It offers an exhaustive analysis of EUR/USD, EUR/GBP, and EUR/JPY, providing insights into the pivotal factors that could determine their performance in the fourth quarter.

EUR/USD: Domestic news and overall environment continue to point to weaknessEUR/USD is enjoying a relief rally to 1.0600. Economists at ING analyze the pair’s outlook. EUR/USD downside risks could extend to the 1.00/1.02 area

EUR/USD Price Analysis: Downside mitigated above 1.0770EUR/USD regains composure and extends the recovery beyond the key barrier at 1.0600 the figure at the end of the week. In case the bounce becomes more

EUR/USD: Gains might extend to 1.0675/1.0725EUR/USD recovers to 1.06 area. Economists at Scotiabank analyze the pair’s outlook. EUR is oversold and there is ample room for a correction Two solid

EUR/USD Forecast: Buyers could remain interested if Euro clears 1.0600EUR/USD reversed its direction and after dropping below 1.0500 on Thursday and closed the day in positive territory for the first time since September