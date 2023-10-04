FX option expiries for Oct 5 NY cut

FXoption expiries for Oct 5 NY cut at10:00Eastern Time, via DTCC, can be found below. - EUR/USD: EUR amounts 1.0500 1.3b 1.0525 792m 1.0575 478m 1.0600 546m 1.0650 402m - GBP/USD: GBP amounts 1.2100 506m - USD/JPY: USD amounts 147.85 375m 148.00 512m 148.40 565m 149.00 1.1b - AUD/USD: AUD amounts 0.6400 584m 0.6425 352m 0.6450 744m - USD/CAD: USD amounts 1.3485 352m 1.

FXoption expiries for Oct 5 NY cut at10:00Eastern Time, via DTCC, can be found below. - EUR/USD: EUR amounts 1.0500 1.3b 1.0525 792m 1.0575 478m 1.0600 546m 1.0650 402m - GBP/USD: GBP amounts 1.2100 506m - USD/JPY: USD amounts 147.85 375m 148.00 512m 148.40 565m 149.00 1.1b - AUD/USD: AUD amounts 0.6400 584m 0.6425 352m 0.6450 744m - USD/CAD: USD amounts 1.3485 352m 1.3650 441m

Los Gatos: The Cats hosting Oct. 8 Maui benefit with music, Oct. 22 paella dinnerRestaurant launching its venture to showcase young chefs

Mars Society conference happening online Oct. 5 through Oct. 8

Emergency-alert test being conducted today — you’ll see, hear and even feel it on your phone, TV and radioThe test is slated to start at 2:20 p.m. Eastern time on Wednesday.

FX option expiries for Oct 4 NY cutFX option expiries for Oct 4 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time, via DTCC, can be found below. - EUR/USD: EUR amounts 1.0425 400m 1.0475 1b 1.0485 338m 1.05

You can see the new ‘pumpkin spice’ baby (and creepy spiders) at Phila.’s ‘Boo at the Zoo’Kids can come dressed in costume to collect treats Oct. 14-15, Oct. 21-22 and Oct. 28-29, 2023.

Things to do Oct. 6-12 in Naperville and the Fox ValleyHere are some other events happening from Oct. 6 to 12 in Aurora, Naperville and Elgin.