FX option expiries for Oct 4 NY cut

- USD/JPY: USD amounts Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

EUR/USD trades sideways below 1.0500 ahead of Lagarde, Eurozone data GBP/USD holds lower ground below 1.2100, awaits key US data Gold dived to a near seven-month low on Tuesday and recorded losses for the seventh straight day – its longest losing streak since August 2022. The yellow metal found some support near the $1,815 region, though it struggled to gain any meaningful traction and remained on the defensive.

Read more:

FXStreetNews »

Latin Music Week 2023: 5 Best Tips to Maximize Your Revenue in the Streaming EraThe 2023 Billboard Latin Music Week returned to Miami Beach on Oct. 2 to Oct. 6.

'Loki': Watch a Behind-the-Scenes Sneak Peek at Season 2! (Exclusive)The God of Mischief returns to the Time Variance Authority Oct. 5 on Disney+.

It’s just about time to end daylight saving time (until next spring)A lot of people hate changing their clocks twice a year. That’s understandable, but it’s a necessary evil in any nontropical country.

FX option expiries for Oct 2 NY cutFX option expiries for Oct 2 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time, via DTCC, can be found below. - EUR/USD: EUR amounts 1.0600 373m - GBP/USD: GBP amounts 1.2

FX option expiries for Oct 3 NY cutFX option expiries for Oct 3 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time, via DTCC, can be found below. - EUR/USD: EUR amounts 1.0495 1.3b 1.0600 480m - GBP/USD: GBP

Glenview Community Weather Wear Drive happening Oct. 9-19Glenview Winter Wear Drive being held from Oct. 9-19 at several locations in the community.