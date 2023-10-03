FX option expiries for Oct 4 NY cut

- USD/JPY: USD amounts Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
EUR/USD trades sideways below 1.0500 ahead of Lagarde, Eurozone data GBP/USD holds lower ground below 1.2100, awaits key US data Gold dived to a near seven-month low on Tuesday and recorded losses for the seventh straight day – its longest losing streak since August 2022. The yellow metal found some support near the $1,815 region, though it struggled to gain any meaningful traction and remained on the defensive.