FX option expiries for Oct 2 NY cut

EUR/USD holds steady below 1.0600 ahead of PMIs, Powell GBP/USD struggles around 1.2200, awaits central banks' speakers

Daryl Dixon Episode 4 Release Time and Run TimeHere's when and where to watch Daryl Dixon episode 4, 'La Dame de Fer.'

Gov. Greg Abbott says special lawmaking session will begin on Oct. 9, likely on school vouchersThe session comes as a rift between the Texas House and the Senate grew following Attorney General Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial, raising questions about the chambers’ ability to compromise on education issues.

Student loan payments to resume Oct. 1 after pandemic pauseMillions of Americans must start repaying their federal student loans again in October, with monthly payments averaging hundreds of dollars.

Gov. Greg Abbott orders special lawmaking session to begin on Oct. 9, likely on school vouchersGov. Greg Abbott has notified the Texas Legislature that a third special session will begin on Oct. 9.A Sept. 26 letter signed by Abbott and addressed to Lt. Go

On Tap: St. Paul’s church in Walnut Creek to host Oct. 7 series concertClarinetist Gregory Dufford and pianist Fernanda Nieto will perform classical and modern music, including pieces from Albinoni, Bizet and Barber.

Woods runs for 183 yards and 5 TDs as Idaho edges rival Eastern Washington 44-36Anthony Woods ran for 183 yards and five touchdowns, Nick Romano ran for 129 yards and Idaho pounded out a 44-36 win over Eastern Washington.

EUR/USD is consolidating in a narrow range below 1.0600 in early Europe on Monday. The pair keeps its calm amid a steady US Dollar, higher US Treasury bond yields and a cautious mood. US ISM PMI and Powell's speech in focus.

GBP/USD is trading around 1.2200, struggling to gain any meaningful traction in the European trading on Monday. The risk-on impulse is seen undermining the safe-haven USD and lending support to the major. US PMI, BoE and Fed speeches awaited.

Gold: Will Fed Chair Jerome Powell rescue XAU/USD buyers?

Gold price is trading below $1,840, at its lowest level since March 10, setting off the final quarter of this year on a negative note. The USD is consolidating the previous rebound above the 106.00 level against its major peers, underpinned by a fresh upswing in the US Dollar.

Floki Inu Price Forecast: FLOKI sets stage for 30% rally

Floki Inu (FLOKI) price has triggered a quick but explosive uptrend in the last 24 hours. The uptrend has pushed the meme coin above a key hurdle and could assist FLOKI bulls in reversing the downtrend.

The week ahead - US Nonfarm Payrolls, Tesco and Wetherspoon results

We’ll get the latest US payrolls report for August this week. Having seen the Federal Reserve leave rates unchanged as expected at their recent September meeting the jury remains out as to whether we will see another rate hike at the next meeting in November.