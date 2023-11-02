FX option expiries for Nov 2 NY cut

50 451m 151.00 1.5b 152.00 2.4b 152.50 692m - USD/CHF: USD amounts 0.8930 930m 0.9050 957m - AUD/USD: AUD amounts 0.6250 712m 0.6310 429m 0.6315 1.1b 0.6330 1b 0.6400 1.3b 0.6420 389m - USD/CAD: USD amounts 1.3750 516m 1.3875 715m - NZD/USD: NZD amounts 0.5850 397m 0.5900 473m - EUR/GBP: EUR amounts 0.8680 356m

United States Headlines Read more: FXSTREETNEWS »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FXSTREETNEWS: FX option expiries for Nov 1 NY cutFX option expiries for Nov 1 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time, via DTCC, can be found below.

Source: FXStreetNews | Read more ⮕

CHICAGOTRIBUNE: Turkey Trot 5K/10K coming to Lincolnwood Nov. 19; early bird deadline is Nov. 12Lincolnwood will hold its annual Turkey Trot 5K and 10K event, plus a Drumstick Dash for kids, at Proesel Park on Nov. 19, 2023. Early bird registration ends Nov. 12.

Source: chicagotribune | Read more ⮕

COINTELEGRAPH: Invesco and Galaxy’s joint spot Bitcoin ETF added to DTCC’s siteThe ticker for Invesco and Galaxy’s joint spot Bitcoin ETF, BTCO, now appears on the Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation’s website.

Source: Cointelegraph | Read more ⮕

COINDESK: What (Still Unapproved) Bitcoin ETF Listings on DTCC’s Website MeanNoelle Acheson is the former head of research at CoinDesk and Genesis Trading. This article is excerpted from her Crypto Is Macro Now newsletter, which focuses on the overlap between the shifting crypto and macro landscapes. These opinions are hers, and nothing she writes should be taken as investment advice.

Source: CoinDesk | Read more ⮕

FXSTREETNEWS: FX option expiries for Oct 31 NY cutFX option expiries for Oct 31 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time, via DTCC, can be found below.

Source: FXStreetNews | Read more ⮕

PENNLIVE: DiGiorno’s Thanksgiving pizzas on sale today - turkey and sides on a crust with cheeseThe pizzas will be sold online on Wednesdays through Nov. 22, 2023, starting Nov. 1.

Source: PennLive | Read more ⮕