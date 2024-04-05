Future Health Care Professionals Learn About Public Health in Montgomery

Some of the future minds of health care were in Montgomery Thursday for the to learn about public health and how health disparities are being addressed. The Montgomery Health Policy Meeting featured experts who shared information and possible solutions to the need for more physicians.

“We have Alabama Department of Public Health here, we have the Statehouse, and so I wanted to get our students an avenue to participate in that and to understand a little bit more about that world,” said Louis Lambiase, regional dean of the Montgomery Regional Medical Campus at the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Medicine.“Not only addressing health disparities, but changing it into health equity and to saying we know what the data is, we’ve done extensive data, even here at UAB. How can we turn that into solutions for individuals, especially those who need care the most,” said medical student Javier Juradovelec Lambiase has been in the field for over 30 year

