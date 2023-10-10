Future Boys Spinoffs After Gen V Need To Meet A Specific Condition, Says Producer

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT The possibility of more The Boys spinoffs after Gen V depends on one condition, according to producer Pavun Shetty. The first live-action spinoff of The Boys, coming after an animated show in 2022, Gen V focuses on young supes who hope to fight crime or become big stars after graduating from God U.

In an interview with Comicbook.com, in which he also discussed his involvement in the upcoming Goosebumps reboot, Shetty addressed whether there could be more spinoffs of The Boys after Gen V. Shetty struck a measured tone, touching on the fact that the comic book source material for The Boys allows for more stories to be told.

"We're lucky that fans love the show so much and there's real anticipation for Gen V, and there's a lot of characters to build upon. There's a lot of different areas from the books across time periods that we could really capitalize on. But, I think the most important thing for us there is that we are really diligent and thoughtful about what we do next. headtopics.com

"We'd love to have multiple shows, but I think audiences are really savvy and sophisticated, and I think they understand when there's a reason a show is coming out for the proper reasons and there's a real story to tell and it feels of the same world, but different.

Gen V More Than Meets Shetty's Condition It remains to be seen if the spinoff sticks the landing in terms of its central mystery. But in its early episodes, the spinoff rejuvenates The Boys by lowering the stakes and bringing it down to a teen drama level. The new supes in Gen V are instantly more relatable because, unlike Homelander, they're not the world's biggest celebrity. headtopics.com

The new characters benefit, so far at least, from being likable to varying degrees. Gen V splits off from The Boys in that respect, immediately seeking to subvert expectations. The spinoff underlines how even the popular girl and the handsome jock character are more than their archetypes.

Read more:

screenrant »

"They've Been Plotting": Gen V Easter Egg Spotted In The Boys Season 3An Easter egg for Gen V has been spotted in The Boys season 3, revealing just how long plans for the ongoing spinoff series have been in place.

All 15 Supes In The Boys: Gen V Ranked By PowerGen V follows the students of Godolkin University, and it introduces many new Supes whose powers range from almost useless to super strong.

'Gen V' Isn't the First Time Marie Has Appeared in 'The Boys' UniverseGen V’s Marie Moreau actually first appeared on a Season 3 episode of The Boys where Hughie visits the Red River Institute.

AI in the military: Gen. Milley on the future of warfareFormer chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley told 60 Minutes that AI and robotics will rapidly change the character of war—and warns the U.S. must be prepared.

The Boys Producer Teases Plans for Future Spinoffs (Exclusive)The producer admits that quality over quantity is the approach to the franchise.

This Indigenous Peoples' Day, the U.S. Needs to Support Brazil | OpinionThis is a fight for the future of our planet and future generations.