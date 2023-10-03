Fury as Minneapolis’ ‘woke’ DA Mary Moriarty allows accused rapists and killers to stay free — too much even for Soros-backed AG

Minneapolis’ progressive district attorney is under fire for her woke policies that allow accused rapists, pedophiles and killers to stay free — with even Minnesota’s George Soros-backed general attorney accusing her of taking it too far.

Since then, however, she has horrified local families and officials by pushing for suspects in even the most serious crimes to get probation in an effort to keep them out of prison,Veteran prosecutor Catherine Markey was only told moments before a plea hearing that the DA was only seeking probation for one of the teens involved in the 2019 carjacking that killed her son, Stephen Markey.

“She’s still playing public defender — the only thing is, that’s not her role anymore,” Markey said of the city’s chief prosecutor.Getty Images for National Urban LeagueSherrice Barnett similarly recalled her horror at being told the teen charged with murdering her 27-year-old son, Derrell Freeman, would be spared a prison sentence.“I said, ‘I just got to get up out of here. headtopics.com

However, critics suggest it was the start of a trend that has only escalated since — with some high-profile cases even taken off her hands. The controversial arrangement prompted Assistant Hennepin County Attorney Leah Erickson to remove herself from the case, then leave the office entirely, the Star Tribune reported at the time.

