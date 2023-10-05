Further evidence points to footprints in New Mexico being the oldest sign of humans in Americas

This Oct. 2023 photo made available by the National Park Service shows Human footprints infilled with white gypsum sand. at the White Sands National Park in New Mexico. Fossil human footprints discovered in White Sands, New Mexico likely date back to between 21,000 and 23,000 years ago, according to two lines of scientific evidence published Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023.

The footprints were discovered at the edge of an ancient lakebed in White Sands National Park and date back to between 21,000 and 23,000 years ago, according to research, but some researchers raised concerns about the dates.

The reported age of the footprints challenges the once-conventional wisdom that humans didn’t reach the Americas until a few thousand years before rising sea levels covered the Bering land bridge between Russia and Alaska, perhaps about 15,000 years ago. headtopics.com

Thomas Stafford, an independent archaeological geologist in Albuquerque, New Mexico, who was not involved in the study, said he “was a bit skeptical before” but now is convinced. The new study isolated about 75,000 grains of pure pollen from the same sedimentary layer that contained the footprints.

The researchers also studied accumulated damage in the crystal lattices of ancient quartz grains to produce an age estimate.

