Further cautiousness likely from the CNB – Commerzbank

of the September inflation data, as it fell much more significantly than expected from 8.5% to 6.9% yoy. From the market’s point of view that gives the Czech central bank (CNB) more scope to cut interest rates earlier than expected after all. Let’s wait and see how the board members will position themselves at the next rate meeting in early November.

No doubt they will continue to act cautiously as the fall in inflation in September was mainly due to regulated prices (energy) and the fight against price risks is not yet over. After all oil prices are rising again and the labour market remains tight. As a result, it is therefore very questionable in my view whether the willingness to cut interest rates will rise.

Read more:

FXStreetNews »

Norwegian inflation data should not be overestimated – CommerzbankAnalysts at Commerzbank suggest that the Norwegian inflation data published on Tuesday, which showed that the headline CPI decelerated more than expec

US CPI inflation to hint on another Fed rate step in November or not – CommerzbankFX Analysts at Commerzbank offer a brief preview of the United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) data due for release on Thursday, stating that “the d

The Bears are mulling adding a defensive analyst to coach Matt Eberflus' staffChicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus says the team may hire a senior defensive analyst to help with advance scouting and game plans. The Bears haven’t had a defensive coordinator since Alan Williams resigned on Sept. 20. Eberflus has been calling the defensive plays since Week 2. Eberflus says the analyst would work a week in advance to help the team prepare for its next opponent. He says he's not sure whether the person would be based at Halas Hall or work remotely. The Bears are 1-4. They beat Wa

Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus hopes to add a senior defensive analyst to his staffThe Chicago Bears plan to hire a senior defensive analyst in the near future, a move intended to help Matt Eberflus and his coaching staff regroup after last month’s sudden resignation of defensive coordinator Alan Williams.

'Real possibility' US could be drawn into Israel-Hamas war, says analystCould the war in Israel draw the United States into a much bigger 'world war'? It’s a question on a lot of people’s minds following an unprecedented attack on Israel by the Islamist militant group Hamas that killed hundreds and injured thousands more.

Here are Tuesday's biggest analyst calls: Apple, Tesla, Microsoft, Rivian, Amazon, Skechers, Block & moreHere are Tuesday's biggest calls on Wall Street.