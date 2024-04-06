Funko Releases X-Men '97 Vinyl Figure Line Promo

Since it was announced that X-Men: The Animated Series would continue as X-Men '97 , Marvel Studios has been very careful with making the new title look as if it came straight from the 90's. Funko has comitted to the bit, releasing a new promo for their vinyl figure line based on the television series that looks as if it was released decades ago. The collection will feature a big figure based on a Sentinel , one of the deadly robots designed to eliminate every mutant it encounters.

In addition to the antagonist, the upcoming Funko Pop collection will also feature several members of the titular team. The promo for the collection heavily focuses on Wolverine (Cal Dodd) and Cyclops (Ray Chase), two of the strongest members of the team. With his unparalleled power, Cyclops tries to be a good leader for the X-Men after the disappearance of Professor Charles Xavier (Ross Marquand

Funko X-Men '97 Vinyl Figure Promo Sentinel Wolverine Cyclops

