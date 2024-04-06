Funko Releases New Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace Funko Pop! Figures

The Big Picture Star Wars : Episode I - The Phantom Menace is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, and Funko is joining in on the action with a new wave of Funko Pop! figures based on the film, according to a recent post from the company’s official X (Formerly Twitter) account. The figures feature fan-favorite characters from the prequel movie and are now available for fans to pre-order online and at select retailers.

Darth Maul remains one of the most iconic Star Wars villains of all time, and Funko makes no hesitation to highlight him in the upcoming set with the brand-new speeder bike variant of the character. The figure echoes the classic scene, in which the Sith apprentice tracks down the film’s heroes on Tatooine, serving as a great piece for fans to keep an eye out fo

Star Wars Episode I The Phantom Menace Funko Funko Pop! Figures Darth Maul Speeder Bike Pre-Order

