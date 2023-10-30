Funko Introduces All-New Wolverine With New Pop! Figure [Exclusive]

The Big Picture Wolverine may be the most recognizable member of the X-Men, but it's time for the fan-favorite mutant to step aside for an All-New Wolverine with a new Funko Pop! Comic Cover figure celebrating Laura Kinney's run from 2015 through 2018 as the hero with adamantium claws.

Like Logan before her, Kinney dons the classic yellow and black Wolverine suit in the figure complete with the iconic mask. Unlike her mentor, however, her long black hair flows out from behind the mask, giving her a unique look in comparison. She has her claws at the ready as she prepares to hunt down her enemies in a brutal fashion. In the cover itself, which was illustrated by J. Scott Campbell and Nel Ruffino, a new title is carved out for Kinney as the spirit of Logan lives on within her.

Although All-New Wolverine finally lets Kinney don the suit in the comics, her first appearance was actually in the animated series X-Men: Evolution where she was introduced as a clone developed from Wolverine's genetic material who became his adoptive daughter and was later proven to be his biological daughter. Created by Thor: Ragnarok co-writer Craig Kyle, she's immensely powerful like her father and has brought her strength to bear in a few other comic series and television shows. headtopics.com

The Future Is Exciting for Wolverine On-Screen There's no telling when or if another show or film will give Kinney the spotlight again, but her father is set for a grand return to the big screen with Hugh Jackman coming out of retirement to unleash his claws once again. He's set to join forces with Ryan Reynolds for the much-anticipated Deadpool 3 where Wolverine will be angrier than ever as he's forced to put up with the Merc With a Mouth.

In the meantime, watch for Funko's All-New Wolverine Pop! Comic Cover figure exclusively at your local Target or on the official Marvel Selects page for $29.99 USD. Get an exclusive look at the new collectible below. headtopics.com

