Funeral held for a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy who was ambushed in patrol car

Mike Clinkunbroomer, center right, father of Los Angeles sheriff's deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer watches as a flag is placed over his coffin during a funeral service at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. Clinkunbroomer was shot and killed Sept. 16, while sitting in his patrol car in Palmdale, Calif.

Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, 30, was shot Sept. 16 in his patrol vehicle while stopped at a red light near the sheriff's station in the high desert city of Palmdale. A 29-year-old man is accused of shooting him from a car that pulled alongside.

During the eulogies at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels, Clinkunbroomer was remembered as a normal kid who grew up to continue his family's multigenerational service to the sheriff's department and was looking forward to marriage.

"Ryan was everything we look for in a deputy sheriff — integrity, a passion to serve, high emotional intelligence and a heart of a guardian — and yes, when needed, an absolute warrior," said Sheriff Robert Luna.

"In a span of an hour, I went from planning my wedding with the love of my life to being escorted by a sheriff's deputy to a helicopter to meet Ryan at the hospital," she said. "As a nurse, I have been in the room when families have had to withdraw care," she said. "Never in my life did I think I would be on the other side. How do I go from planning a wedding to planning a funeral on the same day?"

