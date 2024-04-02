Funeral and Visitation for Deputy Christina Musil to be Held Thursday

The funeral and visitation for DeKalb County sheriff's Deputy Christina Musil, who was killed in a crash last week, will be held Thursday. Musil, 35, leaves behind three young children. She joined the sheriff's office five years ago and also served in the Army National Guard.

Public visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at the Northern Illinois University Convocation Center. A law enforcement walk-through will take place at 12:45 p.m.

