Fundraiser in South Bay Raises Money for Humanitarian Aid in Gaza

Thursday's rainy weather didn't stop people in the South Bay from coming out to raise money for humanitarian aid in Gaza . The fundraiser in Los Gatos was partly organized by a local ER doctor who recently returned from a medical mission in the war-torn region . 'This event was the brainchild of our team,' according to Dr. Mohammad Subeh, who owns Kenz Coffee Roasters and said the proceeds from each cup served would be donated to non-profit Islamic Relief .

The event was co-organized by El Halal Amigos, which raised additional funds by selling tacos. Islamic Relief said some of the money raised would be directed to several food kitchens in Gaza, which prepare around 90,000 hot meals a day for Palestinians caught up in the war with Israel. 'They’re fasting, they’re praying, they’re hanging in there, they’re hopeful…and they’re definitely in our prayers,' said Chafik Ziadeh of Islamic Relief

