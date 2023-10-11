Fundraiser for Olympian Mary Lou Retton exceeds goal as she's 'fighting for her life' in ICU

In this Oct. 1, 2018 file photo Mary Lou Retton on the red carpet for"Dancing with the Stars.

Retton, 55, has been hospitalized in the intensive care unit for over one week and is "not able to breathe on her own," Retton's daughter, McKenna Kelley, Kelley, one of Retton's four daughters and a gymnast who competed for Louisiana State University, linked to a fundraising page for her mom, whom she said is not insured.

"We ask that if you could help in any way, that 1) you PRAY! and 2) if you could help us with finances for the hospital bill," Kelley wrote on the fundraising page. "ANYTHING, absolutely anything, would be so helpful for my family and my mom. headtopics.com

As of Wednesday morning, the page had exceeded its stated $50,000 goal and had raised nearly $175,000, and counting. Kelley did not share further details on her mother's condition or the health battle she is facing, writing, "Out of respect for her and her privacy, I will not disclose all details.

"Although it was stated that this is a rare form of pneumonia, pneumonia is one of the most common reasons patients get admitted to the hospital," said Dr. Darien Sutton, an emergency physician and ABC News medical correspondent, who is not involved in Retton's care. headtopics.com

He continued of Retton, "Given that it's reported that she's needing assistance with breathing, that likely means that she's going to need a higher level of care. And of course, with additional level of care or a high level of acuity, that brings additional costs.

