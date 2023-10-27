Functional Fitness: The Lifelong Key to Fitness Is No Secret, Experts Say

What's the best type of exercise you can do for your health? The answer seems to change every week. Lately, many fitness enthusiasts and influencers have been talking about the importance of 'functional fitness' – especially for people in their 20s and 30s who want to stay mobile and ready for anything as they get older.telling people what the best functional fitness exercises are, in reality many (or even most) exercises could be done in a way that is functional.

What's more important is the outcome of the exercise. If it results in you becoming as physically capable as possible and ready for anything in life – whether that's moving furniture, climbing a mountain or running after your child – it could be considered functional fitness.

When you think about this outcome, you can see why it's hard to pin down a specific list of movements or workouts that count as functional fitness. Because anything that builds any form of fitness that helps you live life could be considered 'functional' – including strength, cardio, agility and flexibility. headtopics.com

So you might lift weights to build strength, cycle to build cardio, do sprints to build agility and calisthenics to build flexibility. Or, you could combine all of these exercises into a single workout by doing labelled functional fitness exercise programmes such ason the specific benefits of functional fitness over and above other sports because it's still quite a new area.

in your weekly exercise routine. This is one reason why functional fitness workouts that incorporate both may be a benefit. But, if functional fitness exercise programmes are not your thing, a number of other sports and activities could clearly help you become functionally fit too., for example. These players train to be strong, but also fast, agile and with the endurance to play for an 80 minute game. OrAnother way you can build your strength, agility, balance and other aspects of functional fitness is by combining different sports and exercises. headtopics.com

