Functional Capacity in Old Age: An Ecosystem That May Collapse

There are approximately 30 trillion cells in a human body and our health is predicated on them properly interacting with and supporting each other, with the immune system playing a particularly important role. A study conducted by the University of Jyväskylä suggests that functional capacity in old age can be compared to an ecosystem that may collapse when disrupted.
The study focused on neuropsychological assessments, where participants completed tasks to evaluate their memory and thinking abilities. The researchers found that the participants' performance in these assessments correlated with their overall functional capacity. This highlights the importance of maintaining cognitive health in old age to preserve overall well-being
