Fun Time Kidz Kare: A Day Care Business Turned Urban Legend

Fun Time Kidz Kare in Salt Lake City has entered the world of urban legend, a folklorist says. Fun Time Kidz Kare in Salt Lake City is photographed Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. Neon green, purple, yellow. It’s a color scheme that, in Salt Lake City, conjures up one particular place: Fun Time Kidz Kare, a day care business with a second identity as an urban legend.

The purported mystery — as described in online chatter — is that no one sees children go into the distinctively painted building on the corner of 1300 South and 300 East, or play on its small playground. The curious drive by, trying to see as much as they can, or walk past, trying to peek around tattered paper that covers up its many tiny windows. They make TikToks about it, But that fascination worries Utahns who say they have joyful memories of attending the center in the 1960s and ‘70s, and feel protective of the children there no

