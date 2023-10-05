Fulop raises $800K more for gov primary, reaches threshold for public matching funds

Democratic gubernatorial candidate and Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop is seen last month unveiling a transportation plan that would provide funding for NJ Transit, take over the PATH rail system and institute the state's own congestion pricing plan.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate and Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop is seen last month unveiling a transportation plan that would provide funding for NJ Transit, take over the PATH rail system and institute the state's own congestion pricing plan.Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop, the only announced candidate for governor in 2025, raised $800,000 in the third quarter and surpassed the current fundraising threshold for the state’s public matching funds program.If you purchase a product or register for an account through a link on our site, we may receive compensation.and agree that your clicks, interactions, and personal information may be collected, recorded, and/or stored by us and social media and other third-party partners in accordance with our

Read more:

njdotcom »

Endurance swimmer completes historic 315-mile Hudson River swim to make waves of changeEndurance swimmer Lewis Pugh is the only person to have completed a long-distance swim in every ocean in the world. Now, he\u0027s added a new accomplishment to his list: completing a 315-mile swim down the Hudson River. CBS News\u0027 Dana Jacobson joined him on the journey to learn how he\u0027s making waves in the conversation about ocean and river preservation.

Kate Hudson Celebrated National Vodka Day With a Dirty Martini and a Bathtub PhotoshootKate Hudson rang in National Vodka Day with the help of her alcohol line, King St. Vodka.

Rev. Dr. Lena McLin, Chicago pastor, music teacher for Jennifer Hudson, Chaka Khan, diesChicago has lost a beloved pastor and music legend.

Night market, Christian music at BHS, and more to do in Hudson this weekendLast City Hall Jersey City Night Market of the year; Christian Music Revival to perform at Bayonne High School auditorium.

Hudson Valley man reunited with family after getting lost, ending up in QueensA vulnerable Hudson Valley man got lost and ended up in Queens. Sam Makhmaltchi and his family shared with CBS New York\u0027s Jenna DeAngelis how they were reunited, and are offering tips for others.

Halle Berry and Kate Hudson Show Off Toned Legs in a New Campaign for a Good CauseCheck out the epic photo on Berry’s Instagram.