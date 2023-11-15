Full-Size T. rex Replica on Display at Perot Museum

A full-size replica of a Tyrannosaurus rex is on display in the ’T. rex: The Ultimate Predator’ exhibit now open at the Perot Museum of Nature and Science in Dallas, Nov. 13, 2023. The exhibit contains full-scale models of the Tyrannosaurus rex, meant to explore how this fearsome hunter evolved and what researchers are still trying to understand about it. The Perot Museum’s latest exhibition, “T. rex: The Ultimate Predator,” explores the evolution of the fearsome hunter.

On loan from the American Museum of Natural History, the exhibition runs Nov. 13 to Sept. 22, 2024

