Full harvest supermoon in Aries is bringing hellfire — how to prepare

Rising just after sunset on Thursday and reaching its peak illumination around 6 a.m. ET on Friday, this will be the last supermoon of the year. Libra is a social sign, it operates and defines itself in relationship to others, and harvest is a time to share what we’ve gathered, literally and metaphorically.
To honor this collection, assemble a feast of food, music, stories, and good company; offer to each other what you have made and what you have become.
As full moons are synonymous with release and Aries with fire, incorporate flames in whatever way feels appropriate/safe/legal, be it a bonfire or a single candle. Speak with a grateful heart and a full belly the oldest prayer the mouth knows — and the moon recognizes, thank you, thank you, thank you.Next month’s full moon will fall in the sign of Taurus.The next full moon is the full hunter’s moon in Taurus, shining bright, bold, and bull-horned on Oct. 28, 2023. See you soon for the season of the witch.Reda Wigle
Harvest moon rituals can include spending time in nature — the source of all abundance, taking notice of the physical sensation of breathing fresh, cooler air, and welcoming in the darkness and abbreviated daylight that follows the equinox.
