Full coverage: Sen. Dianne Feinstein's political career

Dianne Feinstein died at 90 as one of the most important political figures in California's history. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who broke barriers in San Francisco, state and national politics, died Thursday night at the age of 90. She was the first woman to serve as a California senator and also the state’s longest-serving senator.

Her imprint on gun policy, national security and the limits to the war on terror help form a lasting legacy beyond the state.

Here’s a look at recent stories spanning her career.