Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant starts 3rd release of treated radioactive wastewater into the sea

The plant operator discharged 7,800 tons of treated water in each of the first two batches and plans to release the same amount in the current batch through Nov. 20. Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings said its workers activated the first of the two pumps to dilute the treated water with large amounts of seawater, gradually sending the mixture into the Pacific Ocean through an undersea tunnel for an offshore release.in August and will continue to do so for decades. About 1.34 million tons of radioactive wastewater is stored in about 1,000 tanks at the plant.

TEPCO and the government say discharging the water into the sea is unavoidable because the tanks are nearly full and the plan needs to be decommissioned.by fishing groups and neighboring countries including South Korea, where hundreds of people staged protests. China immediately banned all imports of Japanese seafood, badly hurting Japanese seafood producers and exporters.China’s seafood ban,

while the central and local governments have led a campaign to eat fish and support Fukushima, now joined by many consumers. The water is treated to remove as much radioactivity as possible then greatly diluted with seawater before it is released. TEPCO and the government say the process is safe, but some scientists say the continuing release is unprecedented and should be monitored closely.

So far, results of marine samplings by TEPCO and the government have detected tritium, which they say is inseparable by existing technology, at levels far smaller than the World Health Organization's standard for drinking water.while cleaning piping at the water treatment facility and were hospitalized for exposure.

