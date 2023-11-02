Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant starts 3rd release of treated radioactive wastewater into the sea

The plant operator discharged 7,800 tons of treated water in each of the first two batches and plans to release the same amount in the current batch through Nov. 20. Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings said its workers activated the first of the two pumps to dilute the treated water with large amounts of seawater, gradually sending the mixture into the Pacific Ocean through an undersea tunnel for an offshore release.in August and will continue to do so for decades. About 1.34 million tons of radioactive wastewater is stored in about 1,000 tanks at the plant.

The water is treated to remove as much radioactivity as possible then greatly diluted with seawater before it is released. TEPCO and the government say the process is safe, but some scientists say the continuing release is unprecedented and should be monitored closely.

So far, results of marine samplings by TEPCO and the government have detected tritium, which they say is inseparable by existing technology, at levels far smaller than the World Health Organization’s standard for drinking water.The International Atomic Energy Agency has concluded that if the release is carried out as planned, it would have a negligible impact on the environment, marine life and human health.

United States Headlines Read more: AP »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

WJXT4: Sports memorabilia shop targeted by thieves for 3rd time in 6 monthsA sports memorabilia shop on Jacksonville’s southside is asking the public to help identify the latest thief who has targeted the shop.

Source: wjxt4 | Read more ⮕

AP: With James Harden watching, Clippers take control in 3rd quarter to beat Magic 118-102Paul George scored 27 points, Russell Westbrook added 18 and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Orlando Magic 118-102 as future teammate James Harden watched from a suite. Harden and fellow newcomer P.J. Tucker arrived at the arena 75 minutes before tipoff. Harden was greeted by owner Steve Ballmer and then met with the Clippers in the locker room.

Source: AP | Read more ⮕

CBSLA: With James Harden watching, Clippers take control in 3rd quarter to beat Magic 118-102Paul George scored 27 points, Russell Westbrook added 18 and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Orlando Magic 118-102 as future teammate James Harden watched from a suite.

Source: CBSLA | Read more ⮕

NEWSMAX: Consumer Confidence Falls for 3rd Straight MonthU.S. consumer confidence declined for a third straight month in October amid persistent worries about inflation, higher borrowing costs and the political environment, a survey showed Tuesday.

Source: NEWSMAX | Read more ⮕

INVESTINGCOM: Stock Market Today: Dow ends higher, but can't escape 3rd monthly loss; Fed eyedStock Market Today: Dow ends higher, but can't escape 3rd monthly loss; Fed eyed

Source: Investingcom | Read more ⮕

NEWSMAX: Wall St Ends Higher, S&P Down for 3rd Straight MonthWall Street's main indexes closed higher Tuesday as investors looked ahead the Federal Reserve's monetary policy update while they digested a mixed batch of earnings reports.

Source: NEWSMAX | Read more ⮕