Fuerzas de paz de OTAN piden a Kosovo y Serbia reanudar diálogo

El comandante de la Fuerza de Kosovo (KFOR), el mayor general Michele Ristuccia, pidió a ambas naciones “abstenerse de discursos incendiarios y contraproducentes para ayudar a crear las condiciones necesarias para la seguridad duradera en Kosovo y en toda la región”.

y no encuentran una solución en común y no negocian por una solución política, pienso que esto ser volverá más frágil y volátil en el futuro”, subrayó Ristuccia.

KFOR commander calls on Kosovo and Serbia to return to talks to prevent future violenceThe NATO-led peacekeeping force has called on both Kosovo and Serbia to return to the negotiating table to resolve their issues to prevent violence like the recent shootout between masked Serb gunmen and Kosovo police that left four people dead and sent tensions soaring in the region. The Kosovo Force commander called on Kosovo and Serbia to “refrain from inflammatory and counterproductive rhetoric and help to create the necessary conditions for lasting security in Kosovo and across the region.” The commander told a news conference on Friday that KFOR fully supported European Union-facilitated dialogue to normalize their ties.

Kosovo-Serbia tension threatens the Balkan path to EU integration, the German foreign minister warnsGermany’s foreign minister on Friday expressed the European Union’s deep concerns following the recent shootout between masked Serb gunmen and Kosovo police that left four people dead and sent tensions soaring in the region. Baerbock is in the Albanian capital Tirana, along with other senior EU officials, to meet foreign ministers from the six Western Balkan countries which have not yet joined the bloc. The EU has not deemed the remaining Western Balkan countries’ economies and political institutions ready for integration into the bloc. The war in Ukraine has put integration of the Western Balkans high on the EU agenda.