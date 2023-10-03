Fuerza Regida cancels Tijuana show after alleged threat from cartel

The message, purportedly signed by the Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generación, warns the popular California band that its Oct. 6 performance at Caliente Stadium would be its last.Fuerza Regida’s BMO Stadium show was a night of a thousand ‘pedas’Sky-high heels, gold chains and shots of tequila were just some of the things we saw at the the Fuerza Regida concert.Hours later, Fuerza Regida posted on Instagram that Friday’s show was canceled “for reasons out of their reach.

Fuerza Regida’s BMO Stadium show was a night of a thousand ‘pedas’ Sky-high heels, gold chains and shots of tequila were just some of the things we saw at the the Fuerza Regida concert.Hours later, Fuerza Regida posted on Instagram that Friday’s show was canceled “for reasons out of their reach.” The same message was shared on label Rancho Humilde’s social media accounts.These were directed at artist Peso Pluma

, whose real name is Hassan Emilio Kabande Laija. Peso Pluma would eventually cancel his Oct. 14 performance at the same venue. Peso Pluma receives death threats. Are more concert cancellations looming?Fuerza Regida and Peso Pluma have been at the forefront of Mexican regional, a broad musical genre that has long been a mainstay in the United States and has exploded in recent years with younger audiences. In recent weeks, Fuerza Regida released a collaboration track with Shakira and Peso Pluma performed at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.

Read more:

latimes »

Fuerza Regida’s Jesús Ortiz Paz & Live Nation Talk the Rise of Mexican Music Touring at Billboard Latin Music WeekBillboard Latin’s Griselda Flores sits down with the Fuerza Regida frontman, Latin Nation’s Hans Schafer and Jorge García to discuss how sell out Mexican music shows.

Suspenderán agua en 632 colonias de Tijuana por 36 horasUn total de 632 colonias en Tijuana y Playas de Rosarito, que se abastecen del Acueducto Florido-Aguaje, quedarán sin agua por 36 horas debido a una fuga en la infraestructura y otra en una válvula de expulsión, informó la Comisión Estatal de Servicios Públicos de Tijuana (CESPT).

Consejo de Seguridad de la ONU aprueba enviar fuerza multinacional a HaitíEl Consejo de Seguridad de la ONU aprobó el lunes enviar una fuerza multinacional a Haití encabezada por Kenia para ayudar a la nación caribeña a combatir a las violentas pandillas en el país caribeño.

Your SoCal Weather Report For Monday, Oct 2.: It's Spooky Season!The National Weather Service warns of upcoming heat ahead, definitely spooky.

$1.04 billion jackpot for Monday’s Powerball drawingThe odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number is 1 in 292.2 million.

The message, purportedly signed by the Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generación, warns the popular California band that its Oct. 6 performance at Caliente Stadium would be its last. The banner was discovered early Monday morning,

Fuerza Regida’s BMO Stadium show was a night of a thousand ‘pedas’

Sky-high heels, gold chains and shots of tequila were just some of the things we saw at the the Fuerza Regida concert.Hours later, Fuerza Regida posted on Instagram that Friday’s show was canceled “for reasons out of their reach.” The same message was shared on label Rancho Humilde’s social media accounts.These were directed at artist Peso Pluma

, whose real name is Hassan Emilio Kabande Laija. Peso Pluma would eventually cancel his Oct. 14 performance at the same venue.

Peso Pluma receives death threats. Are more concert cancellations looming?Fuerza Regida and Peso Pluma have been at the forefront of Mexican regional, a broad musical genre that has long been a mainstay in the United States and has exploded in recent years with younger audiences. In recent weeks, Fuerza Regida released a collaboration track with Shakira and Peso Pluma performed at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.

Part of the success of both acts can be attributed to corridos tumbados, songs that often glorify the narco lifestyle. Fuerza Regida and Peso Pluma have previously praised Joaquín “El Chapo” Gúzman, founder of the Sinaloa drug cartel, in tracks like “TQM” and “Siempre Pendientes,” respectively.Fidel Martinez writes the Latinx Files, a weekly newsletter that focuses on the American Latinx experience. He started at The Times in 2018 as an audience engagement editor, focusing on sports. Previously he worked as politics editor for Mitu, as a social storytelling producer for Fusion Media Group and content curator and managing editor for Break Media. He is a proud Tejano who will fight anyone who disparages flour tortillas.