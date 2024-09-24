FTX Trial Witness Caroline Ellison Avoids Prison Time

, a key witness in the FTX trial, said she deserves no prison time for her role in one of theEllison's attorneys urged Judge Lewis Kaplan to be lenient when he sentences her Tuesday afternoon, arguing Ellison "unflinchingly acknowledged her own wrongdoing, without minimization, blame shifting or self-pity.

Prosecutors declined to make a specific sentencing recommendation. Defense attorneys suggested a sentence in line with a recommendation from probation officials of time served plus three years of supervised release. "Caroline moved around the globe at his direction, first to Hong Kong and later the Bahamas" while working "long, stressful, Adderall-fueled hours," Sahni said.

Finance FTX Caroline Ellison Sam Bankman-Fried Cryptocurrency Trial

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ABC7NY / 🏆 592. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Caroline Ellison, key witness in FTX trial, urges leniency ahead of sentencingThe former crypto executive said she deserves no prison time for her role in one of the largest financial frauds in history.

Source: ABC7NY - 🏆 592. / 51 Read more »

FTX Trial Witness Caroline Ellison Doesn't Deserve Prison Time, Attorneys ArgueCaroline Ellison, a key witness in the FTX trial, shouldn't receive prison time for her role in the cryptocurrency exchange's collapse, according to her attorneys. They argue that she has been completely truthful and cooperative with authorities.

Source: ABC7Chicago - 🏆 284. / 63 Read more »

Defense Seeks Leniency For Caroline Ellison In FTX TrialCaroline Ellison, a key witness in the FTX trial, faces sentencing Tuesday. Her attorneys argue for leniency, highlighting her cooperation with prosecutors and acceptance of responsibility.

Source: abc13houston - 🏆 255. / 63 Read more »

Former FTX Executive Caroline Ellison's Sentencing Hearing Set for Sept. 24Nikhilesh De is CoinDesk's managing editor for global policy and regulation. He owns marginal amounts of bitcoin and ether.

Source: CoinDesk - 🏆 291. / 63 Read more »

Caroline Ellison Shouldn't Go to Jail After FTX Collapse, Attorneys SayNikhilesh De is CoinDesk's managing editor for global policy and regulation. He owns marginal amounts of bitcoin and ether.

Source: CoinDesk - 🏆 291. / 63 Read more »

Caroline Ellison seeks to duck prison sentence for role in FTX collapseCaroline Ellison’s lawyers are pushing for no prison time ahead of the former Alameda Research CEO’s Sept. 24 sentencing.

Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »