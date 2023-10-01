Sam Bankman-Fried is set to face trial starting on Oct. 2.Baradwaj

Representatives for Bankman-Fried and Ellison declined to comment.Twitter / @carolinecapital “making things weird” and “causing drama” at the office.

Read more:

nypost »

FTX exploiter moves $4 million worth of Ether after ten months of inactivityThe now-defunct FTX exchange was exploited for nearly $600 million worth of cryptocurrencies on November 11. The stolen cryptos were sent to multiple

Millions in Ether Tied to FTX Account Drainer on The MoveFTX was hacked in November 2022, hours after the global crypto empire declared bankruptcy and its founder Sam Bankman-Fried stepped down from running the company.

FTX drainer moves millions in ether for first time in nearly a yearRoughly 2,500 ether connected to the apparent exploit of FTX during last year's debacle is on the move for the first time in nearly one year.

FTX hacker's wallet stirs as Ethereum ETFs prepare for U.S. debutAmid the FTX hacker's wallet activity, worth $16.75M in ETH, and concerns, Ethereum ETFs' US launch could sway ETH's value while a US gov't shutdown threatens Bitcoin.

FTX Customers, Investors Will Testify Against Sam Bankman-Fried, DOJ SaysThe filings come just a few days before the trial is set to begin.

DOJ readies witnesses in Bankman-Fried trial, spotlight on FTX assetsDOJ prepares witnesses for Sam Bankman-Fried trial and focuses on FTX's asset handling. Concerns over jury questions arise. Legal showdown nears on Oct 3.

Sam Bankman-Fried is set to face trial starting on Oct. 2.Baradwaj

told The Post. “I would have heard it from my balcony.”

Baradwaj added, “If you gave them some alcohol and left them alone in a room, they would end up playing board games. I’m very confident that there was no polycule.”

Representatives for Bankman-Fried and Ellison declined to comment.Twitter / @carolinecapital

Bankman-Fried’s love life will be picked apart during the ex-billionaire’s federal fraud trial.

Bankman-Fried was jailed last month after leaking Ellison’s personal writings to the press, including diary entries in which she fretted the pair were

“making things weird” and “causing drama” at the office.

Baradwaj, however, said the couple — despite Bankman-Fried revealing he felt “claustrophobic” towards the end, according to court documents — caused “no awkwardness or drama in the office” despite their frequent breakups.

“It was known that they had a thing, but if you didn’t know that information through gossip, you wouldn’t see that,” Baradwaj said. “There was no PDA, there were no lovers’ quarrels – at least not in public. It was never something that spilled over into work.”Aditya Baradwaj was a software engineer at Alameda Research.

According to Baradwaj, five couples lived in the $40 million penthouse, known as The Orchid, including Bankman-Fried and Ellison, who shared a room when their relationship was intact.

Others who lived there with their girlfriends were FTX engineering chief Nishad Singh and FTX chief technology officer Gary Wang.

Like Ellison, Singh and Wang have pleaded guilty to fraud charges and are set to testify during Bankman-Fried’s trial.

The penthouse at the Albany complex served as a “company social space,” according to Baradwaj.

Employees had the access code and could freely enter, which would have made it difficult for FTX’s leaders to conceal a polycule from the staff.

Bankman-Fried and Ellison lived in a $40 million penthouse with other FTX staffers.“It’s possible that Caroline was polyamorous in the past and maybe even then,” Baradwaj added. “But if she was, it was not a big polycule thing.”

Instead of wild sex orgies, Baradwaj said Ellison liked to stage live-action role-playing games, also known as LARPS – a kind of improv performance where participants are assigned roles and act them out.

On one occasion, Ellison created a “LARP” that Baradwaj described as a revisionist history re-enactment of the founding of the Baha Mar resort in the Bahamas.

Employees impersonated historical figures who lived in the Bahamas, including Ernest Hemingway and Bahamian journalist Étienne Dupuch.

“We had hackathons at Orchid. We had social events and dinners at Orchid,” Baradwaj said. “Caroline’s LARP was there. Also, we knew all of these people. I know for a fact that these folks were not having orgies.”

Caroline Ellison is set to be a key witness during SBF’s trial.well-known habit of playing “League of Legends” in the middle of meetingsBaradwaj — who previously told The Post that he felt Bankman-Fried was “definitely guilty” of the federal charges — blamed the polyamory rumors on what he described as “a game of telephone between different arms of the media.”

His account matches that of Dr. George K. Lerner, a psychiatrist who reportedly served as an adviser at FTX and as a therapist to some of the company’s employees.