FTX hacker moves $120M amid Sam Bankman-Fried trial: Report

Blockchain analytics firm Elliptic didn’t rule out the possibility of the $477 million hack being an FTX inside job.Anonymous hackers of the now-defunct exchange FTX have been moving large amounts of assets stolen from the platform, with new transactions occurring just as theThe first converting transactions were made just a few days before Bankman-Fried’s trial started on Oct. 3.

The FTX hacker applied a similar laundering technique to the one deployed in November 2022, when the hacker transferred 65,000 ETH ($100 million) to BTC using the cross-chain bridge RenBridge. “The 180,000 ETH that was not converted to Bitcoin through RenBridge remained dormant until the early hours of Sep. 30, 2023 — by which time it was worth $300 million,” Elliptic wrote in the new report.Elliptic mentioned that the FTX hacker lost $94 million in the days following the hack as the attacker rushed to launder the funds through decentralized exchanges, cross-chain bridges and mixers.

"Some FTX employees would have had access to the business's crypto assets in order to move them for operational reasons. In the chaos surrounding the company's bankruptcy and collapse, it may have been possible for an internal actor to take these assets," the Elliptic's report reads.

Star witness Caroline Ellison starts testimony at FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried's trialThe trial of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has taken a star turn as his former fellow top executive and ex-girlfriend Caroline Ellison began testifying against him.

Live Updates: The Trial of FTX Founder Sam Bankman-FriedWhen Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX crypto exchange collapsed, customers lost billions of dollars. A New York court will decide whether SBF committed fraud.

Caroline Ellison blames Sam Bankman-Fried for misuse of FTX user funds at trialFormer Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison took the stand at Sam Bankman-Fried’s criminal trial, admitting to fraud and providing misleading balance sheets for investors.

Star witness Caroline Ellison says FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried hoped to be US president somedayFTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried could face decades in prison if he is convicted of charges lodged against him.